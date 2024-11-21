Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Shares of WRBY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,263. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. The trade was a 69.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

