Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

GTIM stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.