WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 363 shares.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.58.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.