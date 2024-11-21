Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $24.52. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,433 shares trading hands.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

