The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $117.24.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

