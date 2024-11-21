Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Oppenheimer worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $2,396,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 0.1 %

OPY opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

