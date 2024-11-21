KBC Group NV Has $210,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZION opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $519,048. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

