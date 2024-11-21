On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ON by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Price Performance
ONON opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on ON
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.