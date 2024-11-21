Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock worth $3,175,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Up 1.1 %

VLTO stock opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.