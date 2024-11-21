KBC Group NV Purchases 443 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $74.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRBR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

