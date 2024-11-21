Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 656,839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,877,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after buying an additional 953,761 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

FLNC stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

