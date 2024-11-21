SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sells $2,666,400.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder General Motors Holdings Llc sold 13,332,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,724.40. The trade was a 57.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SES AI Stock Performance
SES opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SES AI
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SES AI
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.