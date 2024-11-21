DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2,335.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in DaVita by 286,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DaVita by 29.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 41.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in DaVita by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $161.40 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This represents a 36.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,583,929.75. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

