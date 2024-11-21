iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 521,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 288.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 248,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth $4,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 224,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EIDO opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.