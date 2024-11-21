AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,431 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

