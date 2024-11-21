AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,035 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,457,000 after buying an additional 142,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

