Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.25.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $179.38 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $165.39 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 326,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,014 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.