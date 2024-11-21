First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

