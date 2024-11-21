Analyzing Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42% Precision BioSciences 11.48% -23.69% -6.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Precision BioSciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 446.25 -$5.29 million ($3.80) -0.67 Precision BioSciences $48.73 million 1.13 -$61.32 million $0.06 119.69

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Creative Medical Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Medical Technology and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 450.14%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Creative Medical Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA. In addition, it develops PBGENE-NVS for sickle cell disease/beta thalassemia for insertion; PBGENE-DMD (excision) for duchenne muscular dystrophy; PBGENE-LL2 (insertion), a liver directed target; PBGENE-LL3, a central nervous system directed target; and iECURE-OTC (insertion) for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Caribou Biosciences, Inc.; license agreement with TG Cell Therapy, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize azer-cel for autoimmune diseases and other indications outside of cancer; development and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the research and development of potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders; Cellectis S.A.; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; Duke University; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

