MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

