Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) and SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Critical Review

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) and Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SRM Entertainment and Big Tree Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Big Tree Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Big Tree Group has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Big Tree Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big Tree Group is more favorable than SRM Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -89.62% -118.58% -94.46% Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Big Tree Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Big Tree Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $4.59 million 1.39 -$2.05 million ($0.41) -1.50 Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Big Tree Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRM Entertainment.

Summary

Big Tree Group beats SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRM Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Big Tree Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Tree Group, Inc. engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products. It also provides 28/game stations, magician gears, toys, chesses, sport balls, fitness apparatus, exercise instruments, swimming pools, and roller skates, as well as adornments for the Christmas tree under the Big Tree Carnival and Big Tree brands. The company offers its sourcing services to distributors, trading companies, and wholesalers primarily located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe, South America, Asia and the United States; and Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) directly to consumers in China through its showrooms and airport locations, as well as through its Tmall.com online store. Big Tree Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shantou, China. Big Tree Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lins (HK) International Trading Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.