iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.89 and a fifty-two week high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

