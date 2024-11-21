2,225 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.