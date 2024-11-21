Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.55 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
