Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.55 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

