Analyzing Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp and Omni Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $493.31 million 5.34 $192.30 million $3.96 13.88 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 30.97% 26.63% 2.69% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Omni Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.