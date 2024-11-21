MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,889,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

