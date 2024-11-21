Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $4,380,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 9.3 %

U opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 200,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.