Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 238.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.