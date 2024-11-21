Paul J. Fribourg Acquires 75,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

