Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $743.35 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $736.01 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $961.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,030.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.