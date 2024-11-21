Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $4,254,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142,377 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Green Dot by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 135,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 334,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,091 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

