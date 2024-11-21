Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $492,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

See Also

