Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 16.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of -204.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

