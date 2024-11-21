Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,616 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $542.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $415.30 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.13. The stock has a market cap of $491.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

