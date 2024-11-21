Henry Schuck Buys 492,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 354.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

