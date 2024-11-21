Henry Schuck Buys 492,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 354.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.