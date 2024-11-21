Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $3,439,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $307.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

