Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $326.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.33. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $459.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

