Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,151 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

