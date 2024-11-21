Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $40.78 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

