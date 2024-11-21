DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 108,332 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $18,443,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $172.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of -382.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $178.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.