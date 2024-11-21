Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $62.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.
PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
PLAY stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
