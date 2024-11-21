Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $62.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

