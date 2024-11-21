Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,839 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,839 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,850 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 92,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 592,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 51.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

