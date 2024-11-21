Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,371 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 173.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

