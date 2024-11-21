Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $48.86

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.