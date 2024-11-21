PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of PetMed Express worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PetMed Express news, major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. acquired 12,500 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,520. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PetMed Express

PetMed Express Price Performance

PETS stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetMed Express

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.