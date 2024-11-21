The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

