Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.86.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$59.37 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$43.64 and a 52-week high of C$59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

