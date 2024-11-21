Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 630,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 564,406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 504,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 439,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.65 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $524.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.87%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

