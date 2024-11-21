Contrasting First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 19,636.4%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $11.74 billion N/A $3.22 billion SEK 2.92 6.64 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and First Republic Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Swedbank AB (publ) and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 25.27% 17.72% 1.17% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats First Republic Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management services, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers pension insurance and plan, life, endowment insurance, and personal insurance products; investment management, investment banking, and mortgage lending services; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as Internet and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

