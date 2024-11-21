Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Position Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,083.84. The trade was a 77.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $223,901.55. This trade represents a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,435 shares of company stock worth $32,173,077 in the last ninety days. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

